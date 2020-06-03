Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,670 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.