Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SSTK opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

