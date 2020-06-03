Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,358,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after buying an additional 810,739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 210,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

