Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Materion were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

