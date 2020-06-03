Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

