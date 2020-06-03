Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $309,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $167,000.

COLL opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

