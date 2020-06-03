Systematic Financial Management LP Has $329,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,273 shares of company stock worth $101,448. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.