Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,386,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, COO James E. Murray purchased 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

