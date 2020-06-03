Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Private Financial worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPFH. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,932 shares of company stock worth $235,563 and have sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

