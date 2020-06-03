Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.53 million.Syneos Health also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.