Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.53 million.Syneos Health also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.52 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.79.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
