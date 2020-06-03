Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Surna Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNA)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 230,128 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 406,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

