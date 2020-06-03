Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) SVP Don W. Clegg Sells 7,485 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,648,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $45,170,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $45,275,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $12,896,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.