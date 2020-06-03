Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $55,458.00 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $55,458.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at $993,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.33. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

RGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

