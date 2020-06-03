Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stockland from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

STKAF opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Stockland has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

