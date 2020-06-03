Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $108.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Shares of CRWD opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,036,433 shares of company stock worth $646,845,485 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

