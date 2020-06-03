Standard Chartered PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

