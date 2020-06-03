S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €23.44 ($27.26) and last traded at €23.60 ($27.44), 177,735 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.84 ($27.72).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.30 ($30.58).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

