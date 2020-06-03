SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

MDY opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

