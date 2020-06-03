Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 329.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

