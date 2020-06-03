Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $44,911.30 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

