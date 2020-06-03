Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 289.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

