Sontag Advisory LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

