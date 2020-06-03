Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 244.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 403.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $302.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.90. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

