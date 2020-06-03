Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 410.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

NYSE USB opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.