Sontag Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 332.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

