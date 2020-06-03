Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 133,650 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 931,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.64. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.