Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.