Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

