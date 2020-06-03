Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 23,328 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 173.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

