Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of AON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $196.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.92. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.