Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $264.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

