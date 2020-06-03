Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average of $165.27. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

