Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

