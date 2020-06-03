Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.42.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.65 and a 200-day moving average of $314.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

