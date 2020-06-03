Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE AZN opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

