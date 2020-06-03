Sontag Advisory LLC Makes New $840,000 Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.