Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $975,000 in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,289,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 201,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 135,086 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.