Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $930,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $279.43 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,852 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,701. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.