Sontag Advisory LLC Invests $893,000 in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after buying an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 232,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,812.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,708 shares of company stock worth $2,715,338. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

