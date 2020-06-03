Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after buying an additional 749,816 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

