Sontag Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 412.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,425 shares of company stock worth $8,193,347. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $597.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

