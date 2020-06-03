Sontag Advisory LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 399.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $10,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,594,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit stock opened at $287.98 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

