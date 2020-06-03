Sontag Advisory LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 205.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.53. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,885 shares of company stock worth $21,322,168. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.