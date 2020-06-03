Sontag Advisory LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 333.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after buying an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

