Sontag Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 434.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

