Sontag Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 223.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 179,894 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 43.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

