Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 215.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Eaton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 67,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

