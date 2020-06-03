Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI stock opened at $320.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.03 and its 200 day moving average is $288.80. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

