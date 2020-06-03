Sontag Advisory LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $419.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.89. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

