Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 26,468 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.